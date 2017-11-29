Six years and counting

The Gypsy Nickel Lounge celebrated its sixth anniversary by hosting the second-annual customer appreciation night which included many Ferris students who find Gypsy Nickel to be their saving grace at the end of the week.

In celebration of the day, the bar featured domestic bottles, well shots and pop, specialty cocktails and free cake.

Ferris pharmacy second year, Andrew Zwerlein was one of many members of the community to attend the event, sharing his views of the restaurant as well as why many students come to Gypsy Nickel.

“They could have a few drinks while they relax after a stressful day of classes. They could play a game of pool or a board game. They could enjoy good bar food. They could let out their burning desires to sing karaoke,” Zwerlein said. “Gypsy is a place where the entire Ferris community can engage with each other and I believe it will be like that for a long time to come.”

Zwerlein also said that the Gypsy Nickel is where he became more outgoing after making friends who encouraged him to check out the bar and restaurant.

“Last year, I had some great friends who pushed me out of my comfort zone and one night they dragged me to Gypsy’s karaoke night. Next thing I know, I’m up in front of the entire bar singing a song, which was a lot less nerve-wracking than I thought it would be,” Zwerlein said.

Many students favor a particular part of Gypsy Nickel that keeps them coming back, such as the drinks offered.

Ferris heavy equipment service engineering technology senior Nathan Price has found his own love for craft beer to be what made him interested in Gypsy Nickel.

“I love craft beer and Gypsy provides a great selection of craft beer on draft at a decent price along with great bar food so it’s a win-win combination,” Price said.

Ferris environmental biology senior Meagan Cykon discovered that a fun atmosphere and great drinks are her salvation at the end of the week.

“It is just a great place to unwind after a crazy week of classes. The Gypsy is always an interesting experience when there is live music, or if it is karaoke night,” Cykon said.

Ferris construction management junior Sebastian Najeeb Maqi heard about Gypsy after talking with friends about sushi night Thursdays.

“The one time we went to Gypsy on a Wednesday, which is also karaoke night, we drank a ton and all got a chance to sing and have a blast humiliating ourselves,” Maqi said.

As well as having a collection of “day-of-the-week” events that students love, Gypsy also has daily specials.

“I first learned about Gypsy when I was a senior in high school from one of my friends who attended Ferris. However, I did not actually go to Gypsy until my sophomore year. I went for the first time for a friend’s birthday,” Ferris biology senior Caitlyn Filzek said. “What I like most about Gypsy is the $1 tacos and the drink deals they have.”

The Gypsy Nickel is open every day from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and students can go to gypsynickel.com for prices and upcoming events.

