Weekly World News

Harare, Zimbabwe

After being put under house arrest by the military, President Robert Mugabe was removed from office, which ended his almost 40 year reign. Over the past week, thousands of citizens and members of the military took to the streets in unity, protesting Mugabe’s presidency. Mugabe will be replaced by his right-hand man, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Original story by Jeffrey Moyo, Nov. 18, 2017. The New York Times.

Sinai Peninsula, Egypt

235 people were found dead and roughly 109 were injured after Islamist militants detonated a bomb inside a mosque and then shot at the worshipers trying to flee. The attack has been determined to be the deadliest terrorist attack in Egypt’s modern history.

Original story by Declan Walsh and Nour Youssef, Nov. 24, 2017. The New York Times.

Beijing, China

A kindergarten has been accused of feeding children pills, jabbing them with needles and forcing them to strip naked. While the accusations have not been confirmed by police and education officials, many members of the Chinese public and commenters on the internet fear that the accusations are true.

Original story by Chris Buckley and Karoline Kan, Nov. 24, 2017. The New York Times.

Rwanda

Rwanda has offered to help thousands of African migrants who are being held in Libya and reportedly being auctioned off as slaves. Rwanda’s Foreign Ministry claimed that it was horrified and that it would house or help repatriate the migrants.

Original story by Alan Cowell, Nov. 23, 2017. The New York Times.

