PHOTO GALLERY: Devastating defeat

A completed field goal as time expired punctuated the Bulldog football season with a 16-14 loss to Harding University.

Ferris sophomore Davontae Harrington found the endzone twice to score both of Ferris’ touchdowns, but the Dawgs were unable to get much else going on offense. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs’ defense was worn down by Harding’s 68 rushing attempts. Harding was able to control the game by grinding out multiple long drives and tallied 74 offensive plays to Ferris’ 44 offensive plays.

Ferris finished with an 11-2 record and will look ahead to next season when they’ll be tasked with filling the roles of multiple graduating seniors.

Photos by Sam Cavotta and Keith Salowich | Torch Staff