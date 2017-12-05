Weekly World News

Canada

Canada’s Supreme Court ruled that the Yukon territorial government cannot rewrite a plan to protect a stretch of wilderness because the joint indigenous-government commission had agreed to it already. By trying to rewrite the plan, the territorial government had violated 30-year-old treaties between indigenous groups and the government.

Original story by Dan Levin, Dec. 1, 2017. The New York Times.

Great Britain

Prince Harry has announced his engagement to Meghan Markle, an American actress. Markle breaks many stereotypes as she is divorced and will become the first member of the royal family to be biracial.

Original story by Sarah Lyall, Nov. 27, 2017. The New York Times.

Argentina

The Argentine Navy has stopped looking for a submarine that went missing in mid-November with 44 crew members aboard. While there has not been confirmation that the crew members are dead, the rescue effort had continued far longer than the crew was likely to survive.

Original story by Daniel Politi and Ernesto Londoño, Nov. 30, 2017. The New York Times.

Yemen

Diphtheria, a deadly disease that was believed to have been mostly eradicated, has been detected in Yemen, along with cholera. Officials have now reported that 22 people have died of diphtheria and almost 200 have been sickened in the past three months.

Original story by Rick Gladstone, Dec. 1, 2017. The New York Times.

