Chat with the Chief: Dishonored

When I got to Ferris three years ago, I was an honor student. Was.

Long story short, my first semester here was rough for a lot of reasons, not the least of which was my inability to manage time.

I fell into the Netflix rut, I kept pushing back my responsibilites and honestly I ended up in some classes that I absolutely should not have been in as a first-semester freshman.

Understandably, my GPA wasn’t what it should have been when finals rolled around and I was put on academic probation from the honors college. Academic probation. The words didn’t seem real.

From the time I was seven years old, I was tapped on the shoulder and put on an accelerated track. For years and years after that, I would be given harder work and take harder classes and win countless awards and certificates and what have you; I would graduate summa cum laude; I would be put on academic porbation.

This world that had sucked me in and championed me for 10 plus years was telling me that I wasn’t good enough, and that absolutely destroyed my self-esteem.

Being an honors student had become such a pillar of my identity that when I was told I was no longer welcomed, no longer special, I felt like a part of me was being taken away.

Between the time that I was put on probation and the time that I acutally left the honors college, I discovered something: I’m still me without it.

I still love to read and volunteer and lead class discussions. I could do all of those things without the honors sticker on my forehead, and I could do them with a lot less stress too.

If you’re in the honors college and you love it, tune me out. But if you’re like me, and two-thrids of honors students at Ferris do leave the program, know that there is no shame in it.

