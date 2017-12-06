News Briefs

Headphone disco

Join the Center for Leadership, Activities and Career Services (CLACS) for a silent dance party Friday, Dec. 8, from 9 to 11 p.m. in the University Center Ballroom. All attendees will get to dance to music from wireless headphones and watch DJs compete. For more information, contact at CLACS@ferris.edu.

Voca Lyrica holiday concert

Join the Big Rapids’ women’s choir, Voca Lyrica, for their 17th annual holiday concert in the Big Rapids High School Auditorium Saturday, Dec. 9, from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Please contact Leah Monger at LeahMonger@ferris.edu for more information.

Symphonic Santa Sunday

Enjoy the FSU Bands and Orchestra Holiday Concert Sunday, Dec. 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. in Williams Auditorium. Admission is free and potential attendees can contact Richard Cohen at RichardScottCohen@ferris.edu for more information.

