A bookworm’s summer

Article by: Melanie Bale and Briana Hammontree | Torch Reporters
If you’re the type of person who enjoys reading a book on the beach or while hammocking in the woods, here is a list of books you may want to bring along with you.
1. Marley & Me by John Grogan
While you may have seen the tear-jerking movie, the novel will bring a whole new set of tears. The novel is about a family and the adventures and life lessons they learn through their beloved dog, Marley. “It is one of the best books ever,” said Ferris architecture sophomore Emir Rahman.
2. David and Goliath by Malcolm Gladwell
If you enjoy books that reach a deeper, philosophical level, this real-world book compares the weak to the strong and discusses how to defeat your own ‘Goliath.’
“I like to question everything as I see it and wonder how someone else would see it as,” said Ferris hospitality management sophomore Oliver Wissman.
3. Give and Take by Adam Grant
This New York Times Best Seller details why interpersonal interactions define our success.
“I would recommend [this author] to people who would want to understand how the public could or would operate on a daily basis.” Wissman said.
4. A Discovery of Witches by Deborah Harkness
If you love the Harry Potter or Twilight series, this may be another magical book for you.
“It had pretty good reviews about looking at things through the eyes of a witch who doesn’t want to be a witch,” said Ferris library coordinator Kristy Motz.
5. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child by J.K. Rowling
If you’re a Harry Potter fan, you’ve probably already read, or at least hear of, this stage play. A sequel to the famous Harry Potter series, this play adds to the famous plot.
6. Whip Hand by Dick Francis
Originally published in 1979, this novel illustrates a former jockey’s journey as he becomes a detective in a race for the truth.
7. The Firm by John Grisham
What can only be described as a legal thriller, pre-law students and the like might love this book about a young lawyer and the uneasiness he feels at the new office.
“He writes novels from a law perspective,” Motz said.
8. The Percy Jackson Series by Rick Riordan
You may have seen the movies but the books are even more exciting. The storyline begins with a boy who discovers he’s a descendent of a Greek god.
9. The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings by J. R. R. Tolkien
Whether you’re reading it for the first time, or for the 50th time, the Lord of the Rings series is always a great way to consume your free time this summer. This fantasy fiction series is about a very long quest to save a land called Middle Earth from evil.