Reminga to the rescue

Photo by: Abbey Good | Multimedia Editor

Ferris athletes are involved with many extra-curricular activities all over campus, but very rarely do they have to deal with real life-changing events.

Just being an athlete at Ferris is difficult, but when you add a job to the mix, things can get crazy. Ferris volleyball junior libero, Lauren Reminga understands this completely.

Reminga has been working as a respiratory therapist at Spectrum Health Butterworth in Grand Rapids for the spring semester. Reminga’s work day consists of a 5:30 a.m. commute to Grand Rapids to work a 6:30 a.m.- 7:00 p.m. shift, three days a week.

What seemed to be an average day at the hospital on Monday, April 24 turned out to be completely different.

A year from that exact date was the day that Reminga’s grandfather passed away in the same hospital. As fate may have it, Reminga was covering the floor that her grandfather had passed away on a year ago.

“As a respiratory therapist, I can be assigned to any floor throughout the building on any day,” said Reminga. “When I found out I was on that floor I was not very happy and I had some discomfort knowing what had happened a year ago.”

Hoping for a normal day at the hospital with little issues, Reminga began her shift. Around 2:00 p.m., Reminga was in the main department when she received a phone call that there was a rapid response with one of the patients on her floor.

“I actually hadn’t seen this patient because he wasn’t a respiratory patient, he just happened to be on my floor,” said Reminga. “As I got up to the floor it immediately turned into a code blue and myself along with other physicians had to rush into the room.”