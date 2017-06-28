1972 Staff List

Clair Thompson Jr. – Editor in Chief

Ken Kerber – News Editor

Garth Kriewall – News Editor and Cartoonist

Lewis Geer – Feature Editor

Pat Libby – Feature Editor

Bob Young – Sports Editor

Dan Black – Photo Editor

Rod Melling – Photo Editor

William Cole – Cartoonist

Jane Luce – Cartoonist

Doug Heins – Photographer

Shaun Johnson – Photographer

Chip Snyder – Photographer

Tom Vranich – Photographer

LaVerne Arnold – Reporter

Kathleen Batakis – Reporter

Robert Bennett – Reporter

Tim Bunting – Reporter

Chris Carey – Reporter

Ron Cochrun – Reporter

Tim Denison – Reporter

Anthony Drew – Reporter

Dave Fishell – Reporter

Lewis Geer – Reporter

Thomas Grant – Reporter

Sheryl Gregg – Reporter

Keith Hall – Reporter

Dave Hatfield – Reporter

Monica Krick – Reporter

Denise Kirvan – Reporter

Ronald Konicov – Reporter

Judith Luke – Reporter

Marci Mayer – Reporter

Brenda McCarthy – Reporter

Lynn Miller – Reporter

John Ogle – Reporter

Barb Olson – Reporter

Mike Pavek – Reporter

Mary Ann Ren – Reporter

Nicholas Rutkowski – Reporter

Llewellyn Sargent – Reporter

J.W. Sheffler – Reporter

Matt Straw – Reporter

Terry Symon – Reporter

Thomas Thomas – Reporter

Carole Valade – Reporter

Dale Watkins – Reporter

Anne Weston – Reporter

Augie Iacopelli – Business Manager

Steve Semetko – Business Manager

John Zylema – Business Manager

Steve Bendily – Advertising

Bob Bennett – Advertising and Reporter

Mick Green – Advertising

John McNamara – Faculty Adviser

John Matlock – Faculty Adviser