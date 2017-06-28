1973 Staff List

Garth Kriewall – Editor in Chief

Denise Kirvan – News Editor

Lynn Miller – News Editor

Ed Rachwitz – News Editor

Lewis Geer – Feature Editor

John Ogle – Feature Editor

Tom Thomas – Sports Editor

Dan Black – Photo Editor

Jan Johnson – Photo Editor

Diane Dalton – Associate Editor

Paula Pasche – Associate Editor

Sue Kiley – Associate Editor

John Raffel – Associate Editor

Henry Allen – Reporter

Wendy Bannen – Reporter

Richard Basich – Reporter

John Bozicevich – Reporter

Marylynn Bruce – Reporter

Chris Carey – Reporter

Ron Cochrun – Reporter

Tony Drew – Reporter

Darnell Duling – Reporter

Gracia Eisman – Reporter

Wanda Ellis – Reporter

Mary Foreman – Reporter

P.J. Frye – Reporter

Greg Geiger – Reporter

Susan Habedank – Reporter

Mark Harmon – Reporter

Cheryl Hammermeister – Reporter

Ron Hovingh – Reporter

Paul Kabelman – Reporter

Brion Kelly – Reporter

Robert King – Reporter

Denise Kirvan – Reporter

Monica Krick – Reporter

Lynn Miller – Reporter

Jerry Mumaw – Reporter

Kristine Nash – Reporter

Michael Nolan – Reporter

John Ogle – Reporter

Pamela Purkey – Reporter

 

Linda Reed – Reporter

Mary Ann Ren – Reporter

Bud Sargent – Reporter

 

Michael Stodola – Reporter

Sharon Thede – Reporter

Sally Van Slyke – Reporter

Mary Foreman – Advertising

Lynn Miller – Advertising

Clair Thompson – Advertising

Rick Ramsay – Distribution

John Matlock – Faculty Adviser

John McNamara – Publications Coordinator