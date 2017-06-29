1991 Staff List

Jody Hamilton – Editor in Chief
Linda Opalewski – Managing Editor
Rhonda Diepenhorst – News Editor
Suzanne Boker – Assistant News Editor
Jennifer Matusik – Assistant News Editor
Martin O’Neill – Sports Editor
Darcie Smith – Assistant Sports Editor
Gloria Bustamante – Feature Editor
John Chambers – Assistant Feature Editor
Brandon Tufts – Assistant Feature Editor
Jeff Campbell – Opinions Editor
Angela Sendek – Opinions Editor
Ron Woyechoski – Assistant Opinions Editor
Kim Evans – Copy Editor
Terri Riggle – Copy Editor
Jennifer Bruursema – Assistant Copy Editor
Veronika Stevens – Assistant Copy Editor
Wendy Herbers – Production
Rebecca Purvis – Production
Dawn Roys – Production
Amanda Fuller – Photo Editor
Justin Frankowski – Photographer
Juan Gomez – Photographer
Kim Morris – Photographer
Craig Smith – Photographer and Production
Barbara Woods – Head Staff Writer
Jeff Christena – Cartoonist
Renee Barnes – Reporter
Danielle Girard – Reporter
Steve Kwant – Reporter
Kelly Lytle – Reporter
Annette Manwell – Reporter
Jennifer McGuire – Reporter
Paulette Meaux – Reporter
Cherisse Meeks – Reporter
Adam Mundy – Reporter
Charlotte Nordin – Reporter
Erik Penski – Reporter
Scott Redding – Reporter
Jen Schillinger – Reporter
Andrea Patzer – Reporter
Erin Viner – Reporter
Chris Williams – Reporter
Jeff Thomas – Business Manager
Jill Allaire – Assistant Business Manager
Judie Milhizer – Advertising Manager
Kelly Cronin – Advertising Representative
Wendy Klapproth – Advertising Representative
Chris Klimek – Advertising Representative
Katie Lehne – Advertising Representative
Mike Rich – Advertising Representative
Roger Scholz – Advertising Representative
Cara Wedge – Advertising Representative
Brian Fausett – Distribution Manager
Mary Ann Sabo – Faculty Adviser