2012 Staff List

Posted by on July 5, 2017 in Uncategorized.

Mary Benson – Editor in Chief

Alex Wittman – News Editor

Jessica Smith – A&E Editor and Office Staff

Tyler Shelton – Sports Editor

Jax Anger – Opinions Editor

Christa Cwiek – Copy Editor

Rachel Szucs – Copy Editor

Ashley Meyer – Production Manager

Cailey Pawluck – Production Assistant

John Vestevich – Graphic Artist

Brock Copus – Photo Editor

Olivia Odette – Photographer

Tori Thomas – Photographer

Eric Trandel – Photographer

Olivia Adams – Reporter

Tarah Bourke – Reporter

Sean Chipman – Reporter

Joey Cottle – Reporter

Katelyn Crain – Reporter

Matt Haack – Reporter

Tyler Hanan – Reporter

Richard Mead – Reporter

Ashley Meyer – Reporter

Zach Smith – Reporter

Harrison Watt – Reporter

Laura Anger – Business Manager

Laura Pewinski – Ad Layout Manager

Emily Noffsinger – Ad Layout Assistant

Ellen Dowlings – Advertising Rep

Zach Smith – Advertising Rep

Nathan Prytula – Distribution

Fletcher Spears – Distribution

Ana Cornelia – Office Staff

Steven Hoag – Office Staff

Steven Fox – Faculty Adviser