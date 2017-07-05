2017 Staff List

Angela Graf – Editor in Chief
Harley Harrison – News Editor
Alicia Jaimes – Lifestyles Editor
Brendan Samuels – Sports Editor
Jennifer Corrie – Managing Copy Editor
Jordan Lodge – Production Manager
Sarah Massey – Production Assistant
Rebecca Bostic – Copy Editor
Ebony Morrisette – Copy Editor
Keith Salowich – Website Supervisor
Samuel McNeill – Cartoonist
Abbey Good – Multimedia Editor
Daniella Sanchez – Videographer
Samantha Cavotta – Photographer
Odette Lopez – Photographer
Megell Strayhorn – Photographer
Melanie Bale – Reporter
Cody Burkhard – Reporter
Jacob Carlson – Reporter
Danny Collins – Reporter
Briana Hammontree – Reporter
Beau Jensen – Reporter
Kendyl Kirkland – Reporter
Megan Lewton – Reporter
Rachel Lowing – Reporter
Katlin Merby – Reporter
Grant Siddal – Reporter
Marley Tucker – Reporter
Travis Sacher – Podcast Manager and Distribution
Kaitlyn Kirchner – Office Manager and Photographer
Steven Fox – Faculty Adviser