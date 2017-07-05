2017 Staff List

Posted by on July 5, 2017 in Uncategorized.

Angela Graf – Editor in Chief

Harley Harrison – News Editor

Alicia Jaimes – Lifestyles Editor

Brendan Samuels – Sports Editor

Jennifer Corrie – Managing Copy Editor

Jordan Lodge – Production Manager

Sarah Massey – Production Assistant

Rebecca Bostic – Copy Editor

Ebony Morrisette – Copy Editor

Keith Salowich – Website Supervisor

Samuel McNeill – Cartoonist

Abbey Good – Multimedia Editor

Daniella Sanchez – Videographer

Samantha Cavotta – Photographer

Odette Lopez – Photographer

Megell Strayhorn – Photographer

Melanie Bale – Reporter

Cody Burkhard – Reporter

Jacob Carlson – Reporter

Danny Collins – Reporter

Briana Hammontree – Reporter

Beau Jensen – Reporter

Kendyl Kirkland – Reporter

Megan Lewton – Reporter

Rachel Lowing – Reporter

Katlin Merby – Reporter

Grant Siddal – Reporter

Marley Tucker – Reporter

Travis Sacher – Podcast Manager and Distribution

Kaitlyn Kirchner – Office Manager and Photographer

Steven Fox – Faculty Adviser