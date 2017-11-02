On the Record

So call me, maybe?

Oct. 3, 4:30 p.m., officers received a report of a stolen cell phone from an apartment in the West Campus Community Apartments. The victim was unable to provide any possible suspects.

Broke and immobile

Oct. 9, 9:05 a.m., officers impounded a vehicle for unpaid tickets in Lot 68.

One for the money

Oct. 21, 2:10 p.m., officers received a report of a two vehicle crash in Lot 37.

Nice try

Oct. 21, 11:35 p.m., officers assisted city police with a minor in possession at Shooters. The subject was ticketed.

Two for the show

Oct. 22, 7:05 p.m., officers received a report of a two vehicle crash in Lot 17.

Three to get ready, now go cat, go

Oct. 23, 12:35 p.m., officers received a report of a two vehicle crash in Lot 17.

Finders keepers

Oct. 23, 9:25 a.m., officers investigated a report of a credit card that was stolen from North Hall and used locally. The investigation is still ongoing.

Knife threats

Oct. 24, 9:40 p.m., officers responded to a disorderly subject in Finch court. The subject was threatening to assault others with a knife. The subject was lodged in jail and no one was hurt.

There were 444 tickets issued from Oct. 19 to Oct. 26, totaling $6,840 in fines.

