On the Record

So call me, maybe?
Oct. 3, 4:30 p.m., officers received a report of a stolen cell phone from an apartment in the West Campus Community Apartments. The victim was unable to provide any possible suspects.
Broke and immobile
Oct. 9, 9:05 a.m., officers impounded a vehicle for unpaid tickets in Lot 68.
One for the money
Oct. 21, 2:10 p.m., officers received a report of a two vehicle crash in Lot 37.
Nice try
Oct. 21, 11:35 p.m., officers assisted city police with a minor in possession at Shooters. The subject was ticketed.
Two for the show
Oct. 22, 7:05 p.m., officers received a report of a two vehicle crash in Lot 17.
Three to get ready, now go cat, go
Oct. 23, 12:35 p.m., officers received a report of a two vehicle crash in Lot 17.
Finders keepers
Oct. 23, 9:25 a.m., officers investigated a report of a credit card that was stolen from North Hall and used locally. The investigation is still ongoing.
Knife threats
Oct. 24, 9:40 p.m., officers responded to a disorderly subject in Finch court. The subject was threatening to assault others with a knife. The subject was lodged in jail and no one was hurt.
There were 444 tickets issued from Oct. 19 to Oct. 26, totaling $6,840 in fines.
