PHOTO GALLERY: Bulldogs bite big cats

Defense made all the difference for the Bulldogs in a rain-soaked 26-0 shut out victory over Davenport.

Ferris State’s offense struggled early, but their defense didn’t allow a single first down to Davenport until there were less than three minutes left in the first half.

In the second half the Bulldogs continued to build on a 13-0 halftime lead on the back of Ferris sophomore quarterback Travis Russell, who scored a touchdown through the air and on the ground.

