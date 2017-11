The Bulldogs earned their first sweep of the season and have strung together a three-game winning streak after taking down Alaska 3-1 on Friday and 5-3 on Saturday.

With the weekend wins, Ferris has moved to 5-6-1 on the season and has jumped from dead last in the WCHA to No. 7 in the conference standings.

